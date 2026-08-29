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Manitoba Premier, Wab Kinew, compared Trump to an aging rock band, saying, “You know when rock band is really over the hill and playing songs from 50 years ago in some casino. That Trump’s presidency right now.”

Kinew is correct. Trump thinks he can distract from the Iran War debacle, bad economy, ICE atrocities, inflation, and his total corrupt and incompetent administration by doing his old song and dance.

He intersperses lies and grand announcements with his one hit wonders, “Lock Her Up,” “Build That Wall, and now, new ones like “They Are Commies,” “Trans Are Bad,” “Coal Is Good,” “No Global Warming,” or “I Love Natalie.” Sorry, I couldn’t resist that one.

Notice his chants are three words. Four may be too hard to remember. But, I do have a five word chant that we need to remember: Where Are the Epstein Files?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke