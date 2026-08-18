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The owner and CEO of BB Hill Landscaping, Beltran has grown his family business while investing in employees and giving back to Southern Arizona.

Christian Beltran is the Owner and CEO of BB Hill Landscaping, a family-owned commercial landscaping company serving Southern Arizona. Since taking over the business in 2019, Christian has led the company's growth into one of the region's trusted providers of landscape maintenance, irrigation, arbor care, and construction services for multifamily communities and commercial properties.

A Tucson native with roots in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico, Christian is passionate about creating opportunities for others through leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. Under his leadership, BB Hill Landscaping has expanded its workforce, invested in employee development, and built lasting partnerships with property owners and management companies throughout Southern Arizona.

Beyond business, Christian is dedicated to giving back to his community through youth sports, local organizations, and charitable initiatives. He believes success is measured not only by business growth but by the positive impact made on employees, clients, and the community. Christian is honored to be recognized as one of Southern Arizona's 40 Under 40 and remains committed to leading with integrity, humility, and service.