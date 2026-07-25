“Clancy is the heart and soul behind it,” Smith says. “But I mean, there's guys like Alejandro Reguant, who Clancy would always talk about, and the impact he made on the team, and Filip Malbasic and Jonas Ziverts, and all those guys that maybe didn't have quite the same result in their careers, but really, I think had maybe even more of an impact than me. If you look at the team and what it was able to come from and become by the time I got there … the guys had made the Sweet 16 for the first time before I got there and so they really made an incredible impact on the team.”

On and off the court, Smith embodies good sportsmanship. It’s just one of the traits he brought with him to Arizona.

During his four years at the university, the Wildcats tennis program helped shape him into the athlete he is today.

“It was tough. Clancy runs a pretty tight ship and there's a lot of discipline,” he says. “You've got to be very, very disciplined to be able to play there and to be successful there. So that was something that really kind of drew me there in the first place. But I think being able to succeed in that environment really can set you up for anything in life, not just tennis. Whether you're going into the workforce or whatever it is that you end up doing.

“So I think that really was the biggest thing, and really just making all the connections that I did with all the guys on the team, a bunch of alumni, supporters of the school and the program, all the staff there, and being around a bunch of athletes, too, whether it's different sports or whatever and just seeing how they approach their sport and what it takes to really just compete at the highest level, regardless of what it is.”