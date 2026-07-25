In the Star's eight-week summer series about the Mount Rushmore athletes and coaches of UA sports, I found it easy to select DiCarlo as the athlete from UA men's Olympic sports — tennis, track, swimming, golf — who carved out the first Mount Rushmore spot from those sports.

My other choices are nine-time NCAA championship swimmer Ryk Neethling (1997-2000), 1960s distance runner George Young and homegrown 1960s tennis All-American Bill Lenoir.

You may ask about former UA golfer Jim Furyk, who has gone on to win the U.S. Open and become a USA Ryder Cup captain. True, Furyk was a vital part of Arizona's 1992 NCAA championship team, but he was never the No. 1 golfer at Arizona, unable to surpass future PGA Tour players such as Robert Gamez and David Berganio.

Here’s more about my other Mount Rushmore picks of UA Olympic sports:

– Lenoir: After winning state tennis titles at Tucson High in 1959 and 1960, Lenoir chose to stay home and play for new UA coach Dave Snyder. It was a match made in tennis heaven. With Lenoir playing the No. 1 singles spot, Arizona finished third in the NCAA finals in 1962, fourth in 1963 and fifth in 1964. Lenoir was a three-time All-American who went on to play at Wimbledon twice immediately after his college years. As a collegian, he twice defeated UCLA's Arthur Ashe, one of the sport’s historic icons.

Lenoir wasn't all about tennis. He was a 3.75 GPA student whose senior class list included advanced geometry, chemistry, physics, ROTC and English. His father was a UA law professor.