Since the draft was reduced to two rounds in 1989, Arizona has had three picks five times (1996, 1998, 2020, 2022, 2026) and four picks once (2001).

The first time it happened, in 1971, the draft consisted of 19 rounds and 237 picks — an unimaginable slog. The three Wildcats picked that year — Tom Lee, Eddie Myers and Bill Warner — went in the ninth, 10th and 11th rounds, respectively. None played a minute in the NBA.

4. Good on good

How hard was it to beat Arizona the past two seasons?

The answer can be found in the NBA Draft — specifically, the lottery portion of the draft.

The program that knocked off Arizona in the national semifinals, Michigan, had three players picked in the top 12: Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 9), Yaxel Lendeborg (11) and Aday Mara (12). Those three were also the only non-freshmen taken in the first 14 picks.

Not to be outdone, the team that defeated Arizona in the regional semifinals last year, Duke, had three top-10 picks: Cooper Flagg (No. 1), Kon Knueppel (4) and Khaman Maluach (10). Flagg and Knueppel finished 1-2 in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.

The takeaway here is that, most nights, it takes truly elite talent to defeat the Arizona Wildcats.

The other two teams that beat Arizona last year, Kansas and Texas Tech, produced the No. 2 and 18 picks in the draft. Of course, the Jayhawks’ Darryn Peterson didn’t play that night in Lawrence. And the Red Raiders might have had two first-rounders — JT Toppin in addition to Christian Anderson — if Toppin hadn’t torn his ACL in February.