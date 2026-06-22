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In addition to recruiting around the globe, scouting some of Arizona’s toughest opponents and helping run the Wildcats’ almost year-round workouts, associate head coach Jack Murphy has another responsibility.

His job sometimes is also to take head coach Tommy Lloyd back into the program’s history, well beyond when Lloyd took over the Wildcats in 2021. Like the time a quarter-century ago, when Murphy was a student manager, and four Wildcats were taken in the 2001 NBA Draft.

It could happen again this week, if Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley and possibly Tobe Awaka all get taken in the two-round NBA Draft, which starts Tuesday. Wing Anthony Dell’Orso is also a candidate for a two-way contact between the NBA and G League, with an outside shot to also be picked in the second round.

“Murph’s my historian for Arizona basketball,” Lloyd said. “He told me 2001 is the only time it’s happened for Arizona. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves — these guys have actually got to get drafted — but the feedback we're getting is really positive.”

That includes the buzz over Awaka, who didn’t start as a senior for the Wildcats’ Final Four team last season, but excelled with a singular skill in rebounding that has turned scouts’ heads. With a combination of ferocity and intelligence, knowing exactly where the ball will be and how to cleanly mow down anyone in his way, Awaka led the nation with an eye-popping 20.1% offensive rebounding percentage.

In other words, for every five shots the Wildcats missed when Awaka was on the floor, he picked up one of them — and sometimes put it back in himself.