“I think Malcolm Hartzog is going to be a player that our fans fall in love with in terms of his football IQ, his toughness and the plays he’s able to make,” Brennan said. “That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Olson, who is the only walk-on on Arizona’s depth chart, “could be the next Treydan Stukes story at Arizona in terms of a walk-on turning into a really good player,” Arizona safeties coach Brett Arce said earlier in training camp.

“He can cover anybody on our football team and I think we have some of the best receivers in the Big 12 — and further than that, the country,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

Added Brennan: “We’re really excited about Quinn. Quinn is one of those players that has continued to work his tail off. There’s a long history at the University of Arizona of walk-ons that have busted their ass and have developed and have grown and improved and found ways to contribute in a meaningful way on the football field. I’m optimistic Quinn is the next one in a long line of those people.

“If you see how he attacked the offseason — his numbers in terms of how much weight he can move, how fast he can run, how quick he is, how explosive he is, are freakish. Is there going to be a learning curve for him? Of course there is. It’s our first, so there’s going to be a learning curve for everybody. I can’t wait to watch Quinn line up and play.”

Bootle edged Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss and Howard transfer Zuri Watson for the second starting cornerback spot opposite of Cole. Arizona sixth-year defensive end Tre Smith is prepared to play in his first game in nearly 340 days after he missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.