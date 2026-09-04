“I wanted to play football in college, but I also wanted to go to school where my sister was,” Olson said. “It just worked out.”

Olson came to Arizona in 2024 and learned from some of the program’s top defensive backs in recent years. Olson had Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Smith to learn from — three players who played a combined 6,700 snaps at the UA and received All-Big 12 honors last season. Arizona also had 2023 Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP Gunner Maldonado during Olson’s first season, but the free safety suffered a season-ending leg injury and then transferred to Kansas State for his final season last year.

“Being in the same room as them, seeing how they do things, how they approach practice, how they approach watching film, games, just picking their brains on what they see when they’re out there and why they do what they do,” Olson said. “Obviously, our coaching staff has helped me understand the game more each and every day and learning from my mistakes.”

Olson had one of the top defensive plays of training camp when he jumped a slant route and went up to grab an interception thrown by quarterback Noah Fifita, which Arce called “one of the most impressive interceptions I’ve seen in my career.”

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you are, how many stars, walk-on or not, the best players are going to play,” Arce said. “It’s one thing to know the scheme and to be in the right spots, but you also gotta make plays, too.”

Olson “can cover anybody on our football team and I think we have some of the best receivers in the Big 12 — and further than that, the country,” Gonzales said. “I’m just super excited.”