“If you see how he attacked the offseason — his numbers in terms of how much weight he can move, how fast he can run, how quick he is, how explosive he is, are freakish. Is there going to be a learning curve for him? Of course there is. It’s our first, so there’s going to be a learning curve for everybody. I can’t wait to watch Quinn line up and play.”

Hartzog said the 6-3, 205-pound Olson “has elite ball knowledge. He feels the game and is a smart player.”

Other names on Arizona’s two-deep depth chart going into this week include Oregon transfer Daylen Austin and UConn transfer Lee Molette III behind Hartzog, and Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa and USC transfer Matai Tagoa’i behind Olson, and cornerback-safety hybrid Johno Price behind Hunter.

The expectations for Arizona’s defensive secondary are high, but Gonzales understands there’s a learning process. Prime example: Arizona gave up six passes for 189 yards in the loss to Iowa State in Ames last season. After allowing 288 passing yards to the Cyclones, Arizona didn’t allow 200-plus passing yards for eight straight games, the best streak by a Big 12 defense since Missouri in 2004. The streak ended against SMU in the Holiday Bowl.

“We have some bodies that can mix that up,” Gonzales said of Arizona’s defensive backs. “If the front seven is half as good as I think they are, then the secondary won’t be an issue. If the guys in the secondary stink, that’s because we don’t get pressure on the quarterback and that’s my fault, not theirs. We have enough talent. I think we can cover just as good as last year — or better.”