Where did you develop the slogan “six seconds of violence?”

A: “I stole it from our special teams coordinator at Bowling Green; his name is Matt Brock (now co-defensive coordinator at Mississippi State). He used it and it was ‘Six-O-V ’; that was his special teams slogan. I kept it in my back pocket for a long time. The origin is any given play is going to average somewhere between four, five or six seconds.

“In those four, five or six seconds, in between the whistles, you are rewarded with choosing violence in the game of football. The more physical player is winning the battle every time. Six seconds of violence is reminding yourself that every time the whistle blows, we’re going six seconds of true violence and go as hard as I can go and punish my opponent. … The game of football is won and rewarded by the more violent teams, the more violent units, the more violent players. If that makes somebody feel some type of way, then football is probably not for you.”

Would you consider being conservative with your play-calling this week considering the game against No. 14 BYU in Provo next week?

A: “No, I want to win. I’m going to do everything I can to win. Now, if the game is out of hand, then you hold back on some things. But you go into the game ready to win. … There might be a certain formation or certain set where you’re like, ‘Hey, this lines up really good on some of these run schemes.’ We’re running the ball out of those specific sets and how they adjust to it and align to it.