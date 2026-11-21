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MANHATTAN, Kansas — For the last three-plus seasons, Arizona football beat writer Justin Spears (yours truly) has highlighted multiple restaurants and food spots that can only be found in the cities the Wildcats are playing in.

To honor our friends over at ThisIsTucson.com, our multi-year series is called "This Ain't Tucson."

From seafood and burritos in San Diego, to Skyline Chili in Cincinnati, to fried okra and catfish tails in Starkville, Mississippi, we've sampled a wide range of delicious food across multiple time zones since the 2023 season.

The first bite of the season was the famous "Cougar Tail" donut at BYU. The second trip at Washington State featured "The Old European Restaurant," followed by "Cougar Gold" cheese and a sweet treat at Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe.

Our previous road trip featured pepperoni rolls from Morgantown, West Virginia and a sandwich from Pittsburgh's renowned "Primanti Bros." We couldn't make it to Lubbock, Texas, because thunderstorms in Arizona disrupted our travel schedule.

The final stop of the regular season before the bowl game: Manhattan, Kansas, home of "Taco Lucha" in "Aggieville," a historic shopping and entertainment district near KSU's campus. We tried to stop at the Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas and have tacos at "Toto's Tacos," but it was closed.

The last time we were in Manhattan was during the 2024 season. Then, we tried the chicken lips and "boogas" at "Tanner's Bar & Grill" right across the street from Taco Lucha.