MANHATTAN, Kansas — For the last three-plus seasons, Arizona football beat writer Justin Spears (yours truly) has highlighted multiple restaurants and food spots that can only be found in the cities the Wildcats are playing in.
To honor our friends over at ThisIsTucson.com, our multi-year series is called "This Ain't Tucson."
From seafood and burritos in San Diego, to Skyline Chili in Cincinnati, to fried okra and catfish tails in Starkville, Mississippi, we've sampled a wide range of delicious food across multiple time zones since the 2023 season.
The first bite of the season was the famous "Cougar Tail" donut at BYU. The second trip at Washington State featured "The Old European Restaurant," followed by "Cougar Gold" cheese and a sweet treat at Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe.
Our previous road trip featured pepperoni rolls from Morgantown, West Virginia and a sandwich from Pittsburgh's renowned "Primanti Bros." We couldn't make it to Lubbock, Texas, because thunderstorms in Arizona disrupted our travel schedule.
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The final stop of the regular season before the bowl game: Manhattan, Kansas, home of "Taco Lucha" in "Aggieville," a historic shopping and entertainment district near KSU's campus. We tried to stop at the Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas and have tacos at "Toto's Tacos," but it was closed.
The last time we were in Manhattan was during the 2024 season. Then, we tried the chicken lips and "boogas" at "Tanner's Bar & Grill" right across the street from Taco Lucha.
We try to shy away from eating Mexican food when we're away from Tucson because, well, we're fortunate enough to live in a community that is a Mexican food hotbed. Even a taco truck on Oracle Road is likely better than most places in Kansas. It's like Kansas City or any place in Texas when it comes to barbecue.
Tucson just does Mexican food better than most parts of the U.S. But our colleague Tim Fitzgerald from GoPowercat.com swears by this place. So, let's give it the old college try.
Taco Lucha
Food: Tacos, burritos, chips and dip
The rundown: The popular taco spot in Manhattan opened in 2011 and is owned by the same group that owns "So Long Saloon," which is connected to Taco Lucha. Taco Lucha's multi-colored lucha libre logo foreshadows its ambiance and decor.
Taco Lucha's walls are painted different colors and the wall behind the bar has several mannequin heads wearing different lucha libre wrestling masks.
It's a cozy and intimate spot, so wait times could be anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes on game day depending on how many people are in your party.
The order: Chipotle raspberry and black bean dip, "Jap Razz" taco (grilled chicken, jalapeño ranch, chipotle raspberry sauce, avocado, flour tortilla) and "Slayer" taco (steak, roasted poblano and onion, jalapeño pesto aioli, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, corn tortilla).
The final verdict: Raspberry-flavored anything is a tough sell for me. It's not that I dislike it, it's just not my top choice. But Taco Lucha's cream cheese-based dip is a common order, so they changed my mind from the queso fundido to the dip. Served in a skillet, the dip didn't disappoint.
As for the main attraction, as previously mentioned, it's such a high bar for tacos to receive a high score in "This Ain't Tucson." However, the ingredients were fresh and the chipotle raspberry sauce on the Jap Razz surprisingly tied everything together.
The chicken, chipotle raspberry sauce, tortilla strips and avocado had a similar taste to an Asian-style chicken sesame salad, but in a tortilla — and it's delicious.
At first, I thought Taco Lucha was the only place not named Taco Bell to get tacos in Manhattan. Upon further review, in the most Shaquille O'Neal voice possible, I was unfamiliar with your game, Taco Lucha. 8.2/10.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports