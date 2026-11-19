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MANHATTAN, Kansas — Arizona’s defense will have reinforcements this week when the 19th-ranked Wildcats take on the Kansas State Wildcats for their road finale on Saturday.

The statuses of Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog, safety Cam Chapa and defensive end Tre Smith for the Kansas State game were promoted to probable, according to the Big 12 availability report that was released Thursday night.

Hartzog missed Arizona’s loss to No. 2 Utah last week with an undisclosed upper-body injury and Chapa was out for two games against TCU and Utah. Chapa was previously expected to miss the regular season, but is now in line to return to the lineup this week.

Chapa emerged as a starter at free safety just before the bulk of Big 12 play and became one of the Wildcats' most productive defensive players.

The Northern Colorado transfer started four games and tallied 38 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, along with 11 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. Chapa is Arizona's second-highest-graded defender (74.4) on PFF (with a minimum of 100 snaps).

Former walk-on Quinn Olson, who was the original starter at free safety, started in place of Chapa the last two games. Chapa could conceivably be on a snap count or used in a just-in-case scenario. If Chapa and Hartzog play on Saturday, the Wildcats will have their entire starting defensive secondary.

Second-year defensive back Dajon Hinton, who started for Hartzog last week against Utah, is questionable this week, along with cornerback Dwight Bootle II and defensive tackle Kevin Moorer Jr.