“Lev it on the Field” is back for Game 11 against Kansas State. It’s the Star’s unique look at Arizona’s upcoming football matchup and other happenings around the Big 12 through the eyes of UA beat reporter-turned-columnist Michael Lev. Away we go ...
If Arizona truly wants to be taken seriously as a football program — if things really have changed — the Tucson Wildcats will come home with a victory this weekend.
Saturday’s game at Kansas State is the type they’ve often lost. I’ve seen it firsthand far too many times.
Inclement weather. Inspired, disrespected opponent. Lingering hangover from an emotional game. Looking ahead to the Territorial Cup and missing the threat that’s right in front of you.
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Between 2016 and ’22, Arizona lost every game the week before facing Arizona State. Average margin of defeat: 23.1 points.
You’d like to think all of that is completely irrelevant. That it’s a relic of an era gone by that has nothing to do with today.
Brent Brennan doesn’t like dwelling on last week, let alone a losing streak that began three head coaches ago and expired four years ago.
His Wildcats are 1-1 in pre-Territorial Cup games. With largely the same cast of characters, they took care of business a year ago against Baylor.
That was Arizona’s Senior Day, though, so it’s a different dynamic this time. Kansas State will be celebrating its Senior Night. It’s expected to rain. K-State fans will show up regardless.
Human nature being what it is, it’s not hard to imagine Arizona being slightly unfocused in that environment — especially on the heels of a crushing one-point loss to No. 2 Utah that all but eliminated the UA from the Big 12 title race.
Even against the last-place team in the league, that can mean the difference between winning and losing.
Brennan, his staff and his veteran leaders can’t let that happen.
“How quickly can we get over the disappointment and onto the fight that's in front of us?” Brennan asked as the week began.
“I think we have an incredible group of young men in that locker room,” he continued. “I think we have great leadership in that locker room. Those guys are excited to play. They don't like how that felt, and they can't wait to get ready to play the next challenge ahead of us. It doesn't matter who it is.
“The hangover and all that stuff, I think that's whatever. I think that's B.S. That's not real. Let's get ready to play right now. Let's get ready to attack this day, this opportunity that's in front of us. So that's what we're doing.”
Take that for data!
I know it’s hard to see right now with the RJ Godfrey situation still unresolved, but there’s a bright side to five-for-five. I promise.
The upside should begin to reveal itself in January when the transfer portal opens for football. This might be the dumbest prediction I’ve ever made — which is really saying something — but I think there will be less portal movement this cycle because of five-for-five.
Let’s look at Arizona’s situation. The Wildcats stand to lose 12 players who are starters or significant contributors who’ve exhausted their eligibility.
The UA would have lost six more notable players — mostly true seniors who’ve never redshirted — but they’re all able to return under the five-for-five rule.
That could be especially beneficial for Arizona’s defense. Four of the six are defensive lineman Leroy Palu and linebackers Taye Brown, Cooper Blomstrom and Everett Roussaw Jr. (The other players are running back Kedrick Reescano and tight end Tyler Powell.)
Those four defenders have combined for 140 tackles and have played 1,525 defensive snaps this season. Brown and Blomstrom rank first and second on the team in QB pressures and defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus.
Gonzales said he “1 billion, thousand percent” wants Blomstrom back, singling out the Georgetown transfer who was asked about his future plans during Tuesday’s media availability.
“With another year in the system and another year of development,” Gonzales said, “Cooper is going to be a big-time player in the Big 12 next year.”
Despite losing Tre Smith, Chase Kennedy, Jay’Vion Cole, Malcolm Hartzog Jr. and Lee Molette III, Gonzales is bullish on what the 2027 defense can be because of who is now eligible to return.
“We have a chance to be a really damn good football team on our side of the ball,” Gonzales said.
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Going up: Clinching scenarios
They’re here! And, after last week’s results, it’s an exclusive club. Seven teams technically are alive for the Big 12 Championship Game — including Arizona — but realistically, it’s down to three: Utah (7-0 in conference play), Texas Tech (6-1) and BYU (5-2). Utah can clinch a spot with a win over TCU or a loss by BYU at Kansas. Texas Tech can clinch with a win over Baylor and a BYU loss. It’s never wise to rule out chaos in college football, but I’d be shocked if the Big 12 title-game participants aren’t two of those three.
Going down: Country Roads (to a bowl game)
It was set up perfectly for the Fighting RichRods: West Virginia was hosting sputtering Kansas, needing one more win to attain bowl eligibility. Then the Mountaineers delivered a lump of coal. High-scoring West Virginia couldn’t score (season-low 14 points). The Big 12’s most prolific rushing attack couldn’t run (season-low 35 yards). The defense was middling as usual (37 points allowed). Now West Virginia will have to beat 7-3 Houston or 10-0 Utah (in Salt Lake City) to make a bowl game. The odds are against it.
A question from my X
“If you were the Wildcats’ football GM, how would you prioritize NIL offers to current players for 2027? Which guys can they absolutely not let leave Tucson?” — @LrdImDiscouragd via X
Three players immediately spring to mind: center Zach Henning and wide receivers Isaiah Mizell and Giovanni Richardson.
Henning easily has been Arizona’s best offensive lineman. He’ll undoubtedly have offers elsewhere. The fourth-year player is also eligible for the NFL Draft. Keeping him is a high priority.
Mizell and Richardson have emerged as two of the Big 12’s premier playmakers. Both are sophomores. Both will be coveted and costly.
I thought Mizell might be a transfer candidate in the last cycle because he didn’t play much as a freshman and he’s from Florida. But he stuck around and has blossomed under Bobby Wade. That should mean something in the next round of negotiations.
Richardson is from the Phoenix area. He might be less inclined to leave because of that.
The two also seem to have a close relationship that started during their recruitment. They might want to continue that partnership — although, as Gonzales noted, it’s hard for anyone to turn down big money.
One other variable concerning Mizell is that his brother, Aidan, also has had a breakout year at UCLA. Might the siblings want to play together? And if so, where?
Threads
If I could write this segment about the Utah Mammoth’s Winter Classic uniforms, I would. Heck, I’d devote an entire column to their gloriousness. But since this is a Big 12 football space, let’s highlight the latest look from UCF, which this week introduced “Knights Script Mode” for its Friday-night matchup with Iowa State. It’s hard to miss when your base colors are black and gold, and “Drip U” seldom does. The all-black look is highlighted by a helmet with gold stripes down the middle and a script “Knights” on the side. It’s undeniably cool.
What he said ...
“You're getting me to try and help the head coach that I'm playing this week? I'm not going to do that. Are you serious? He can call me in the offseason, talk all about it.” — Brennan on the advice he’d give to first-year KSU coach Collin Klein
What he meant ...
“Collin seems like a cool dude. We actually sat next to each other on a plane once. I’ve been in his shoes. But I ain’t giving him (bleep) this week. We’re trying to destroy each other Saturday, you know what I mean? We can save the niceties for the postgame handshake.”
The other side
“No one understands the expectations of this place, the history of this place, and striving to build and even raise those expectations here more than I do. Those aren't easy. That's what we're in. That's what we're focused on: How do we get that fixed right now?” — Klein, who played quarterback for KSU from 2009-12
Pick to click (aka #fadelev)
Two games caught my eye this week: Colorado at Cincinnati and Utah at TCU. As much as I like the Horned Frogs +7.5 vs. a Utes team coming off back-to-back heavyweight fights, Buffaloes-Bearcats will be my official pick. I’m relying on the only sure thing in this world: It’s really hard to win/cover after an emotional victory capped by a field storming. That’s what went down in Boulder last week after Colorado stunned Houston. I also find it hard to believe that Cincinnati will end another season on a five-game losing streak. Give me the Bearcats -3.5. (season record: 3-7)
One last thing
Bill Snyder Family Stadium is where Brennan’s quest began.
It’s where he first realized how passionate and intense Big 12 football fans could be.
Brennan recalled standing on the sideline with UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois before Wildcats-v-Wildcats on Sept. 7, 2024, and “their students talking crazy to me in the pregame.”
Ever since, he has wanted to recreate that intimidation factor at what’s now known as Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Last week, it finally happened. The Sol rocked from start to finish. It was, at long last, the place to be on a Saturday night in Tucson.
“I just want to say thank you to all those people that showed up in the way that they did,” Brennan said. “It's something that we've talked about for a long time here, making Casino Del Sol Stadium one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12. There was no question it was that Saturday night.”
Kudos to the fans who showed up early and stayed late — past midnight for the second week in a row after kickoff was pushed back three hours. Many feared that would be a deterrent; it was not.
Now the goalposts shift again. The new goal is to make sure the Utah game wasn’t a one-off.
As Gonzales said: “Why would you not want to relive that every opportunity you have for the six Saturdays that you get that in the fall?”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social