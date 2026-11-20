Human nature being what it is, it’s not hard to imagine Arizona being slightly unfocused in that environment — especially on the heels of a crushing one-point loss to No. 2 Utah that all but eliminated the UA from the Big 12 title race.

Even against the last-place team in the league, that can mean the difference between winning and losing.

Brennan, his staff and his veteran leaders can’t let that happen.

“How quickly can we get over the disappointment and onto the fight that's in front of us?” Brennan asked as the week began.

“I think we have an incredible group of young men in that locker room,” he continued. “I think we have great leadership in that locker room. Those guys are excited to play. They don't like how that felt, and they can't wait to get ready to play the next challenge ahead of us. It doesn't matter who it is.

“The hangover and all that stuff, I think that's whatever. I think that's B.S. That's not real. Let's get ready to play right now. Let's get ready to attack this day, this opportunity that's in front of us. So that's what we're doing.”

Take that for data!

I know it’s hard to see right now with the RJ Godfrey situation still unresolved, but there’s a bright side to five-for-five. I promise.