What he said ...

“We put the ball on the ground too much. I want to see us clean that up. I think that's a choice, too. We can rep it. There’s a million ball drills. ... But we also have to have the mentality and the belief and (make) the choice to take care of football. That's going to be a big deal this week — that we choose to play the game the right way.” — UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

What he meant ...

“We were minus-2 in turnover margin against NAU. There is no chance we beat BYU with a negative turnover ratio. Ain’t gonna happen. So y’all better protect the football like your life depends on it.”

The other side

“No different. Our mindset going into the season has been that we want to be ready for 12 (games) on the schedule and trying to create more. That’s what we’re focused on. We want to take care of what we can control, which is making sure that we’re ready and prepared. ... We have to anticipate them giving us their best shot, so we gotta make sure that ours shows up as well.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake on playing a conference game in Week 2

Pick to click (aka #fadelev)