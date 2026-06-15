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The two men who’ve taken the most at-bats in an Arizona baseball uniform will remain coaching colleagues for the Wildcats.

The UA on Monday announced that Garen Caulfield has been elevated to the position of director of player development and recruiting. Caulfield served as a graduate assistant this past season after playing for Arizona from 2022-25.

Caulfield logged 877 at-bats as a Wildcat — second only to current UA head coach Chip Hale (978). Caulfield is tied for second in games played (231) with Zach Gibbons. Hale is first (255).

"Garen proved to be a valuable member of our coaching staff throughout the 2026 season, and we are excited to retain him in an expanded role," Hale said in a news release. "He was an exceptional player during his time at Arizona, and he has a tremendously bright future in this profession.

“Garen understands what it means to wear this uniform and represent Arizona baseball, and I am confident that he is the right fit for this position. He will have a significant impact on the development of our student-athletes and the continued success of our program."

Caulfield, 25, worked with Arizona’s infielders and hitters and served as the team’s first base coach this past season. His expanded duties will include assisting the UA coaching staff with player acquisition and recruiting.