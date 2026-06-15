The two men who’ve taken the most at-bats in an Arizona baseball uniform will remain coaching colleagues for the Wildcats.
The UA on Monday announced that Garen Caulfield has been elevated to the position of director of player development and recruiting. Caulfield served as a graduate assistant this past season after playing for Arizona from 2022-25.
Caulfield logged 877 at-bats as a Wildcat — second only to current UA head coach Chip Hale (978). Caulfield is tied for second in games played (231) with Zach Gibbons. Hale is first (255).
"Garen proved to be a valuable member of our coaching staff throughout the 2026 season, and we are excited to retain him in an expanded role," Hale said in a news release. "He was an exceptional player during his time at Arizona, and he has a tremendously bright future in this profession.
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“Garen understands what it means to wear this uniform and represent Arizona baseball, and I am confident that he is the right fit for this position. He will have a significant impact on the development of our student-athletes and the continued success of our program."
Caulfield, 25, worked with Arizona’s infielders and hitters and served as the team’s first base coach this past season. His expanded duties will include assisting the UA coaching staff with player acquisition and recruiting.
"Arizona baseball helped shape me as a player and a person, and I am excited for the opportunity to give back to a program and group of people that means so much to me," Caulfield said in the release. "As a staff member, my goal is to help build confident and resilient competitors who elevate those around them and leave this program better than they found it."
Caulfield was Arizona’s starting second baseman for most of his four seasons as a player — which coincided with Hale’s first four seasons as head coach. Caulfield played on four NCAA Tournament teams, was a two-time conference-tournament winner and a one-time College World Series participant.
For his career, Caulfield batted .276 with a .351 on-base percentage. He had 50 doubles, 21 home runs, 128 runs scored and 153 RBIs.
Earlier in the offseason, Arizona hired Jack Meggs from Saint Mary’s as its hitting coach. D1Baseball reported that the Wildcats also will bring aboard the Gaels’ Daniel Molinari as catching coach. That move is expected to happen in the coming days.
Arizona still has an opening for an assistant to pitching coach Sean Kenny. The program is expected to go the grad-assistant route to fill that vacancy.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social