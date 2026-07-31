WSU basketball: C-. The Cougars were reasonably competitive in the WCC for two seasons under David Riley, compiling a 31-35 overall record and 15-21 mark in conference play. But that compared poorly to the state of the program in the final season of the former Pac-12, when WSU reached the NCAA Tournament under Kyle Smith. So far, we have not been impressed with Riley. If the Cougars struggle in 2026-27, a change could be in order.

OSU basketball: B-. The two years competing in the WCC served as the final two years of the Wayne Tinkle era, which lasted several seasons longer than it should have. The Beavers were 37-29 overall and 19-17 in conference play. They finished alone in fifth place the first year and alone in fourth the second -- not bad considering the best they could have possibly done was third place (behind Gonzaga and Saint Mary's).

Pac-12 strategy: A. This is really the only grade of consequence, because survival was the only outcome that mattered. The Cougars and Beavers were always better off in a reconstructed Pac-12, as opposed to joining the Mountain West.

They took the 10 departing schools to court over governing control (and assets), cobbled together football schedules for two years, found a home for basketball and Olympic sports, raided the Mountain West for five schools, sued the Mountain West over $55 million in penalties, landed Gonzaga as the tentpole for basketball, signed a media deal with CBS, The CW and USA Network, planted the conference flag in Texas (with Texas State) and got creative with the football schedule (i.e., the flex weekend).

Could the two wilderness years have unfolded any better? Only if the Pac-12 had landed one or two more football programs.