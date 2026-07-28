“Growing up, it was a beating in every competition with him, but in the last couple of years, I think I’ve been competing,” the younger Fifita said. “He never took it easy on me, but I’m grateful for that. To go through the trials and tribulations of getting whooped, it made me who I am today — the competitor and person I strive to be.

"Being the little brother, you’re going to get whooped a lot, but the pros of that is everyone is going to be on your side. So, when we get into a fight, the older one gets in trouble and you get to see the older ones whoop up on him.”

Noah Fifita conceded that Dash Fifita “got me in video games and he’s getting better at golf, for sure.”

Since Dash Fifita enrolled in January, the two have been inseparable. Earlier this summer, the two were honorary captains for a Tucson Sugar Skulls home game at Tucson Arena.

Their foundation, “First Down Faith Foundation,” hosted a youth football camp at Casino Del Sol Stadium for 90 youth football players and most recently hosted a charity golf tournament at La Paloma Country Club. First Down Faith Foundation has roughly 330 hours of community service and has served nearly 3,600 community members in Tucson.

The First Down Faith Foundation’s efforts have led to Noah Fifita being nominated for the Allstate Good Works Team.

The Fifita brothers are not only brothers, teammates and foundation partners, “we’re best friends,” Noah Fifita said.