“To see her grow, her confidence grow, and to see her game just explode the last month of Big 12 play, it was a no-brainer for us. We needed to keep her around — not to mention the fact that she's just a great character person, great student and a great leader (whom) you want in your locker room.

“We brought (Callie) in midyear, and we developed her quite a bit. We got her acclimated to what we are going to be about here at Arizona. She had some great practice reps for a few months. Obviously, that's somebody you want to hang on to at 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7. That's really going to provide something (that) in the past year we have not had.

“Molly, she's the hardest worker in the room. She's the most coachable player on our team. She does all the little things that you ask her to and she's a great culture kid. So I couldn't be happier with those three.”

You brought in a lot of size and talent in the offseason. Two of those players, Aliyahna “Puff” Morris and Arynn “Simba” Finley, played together at Etiwanda High School in Southern California. What do those two add to the team?

A: “Anytime you can get two players from a powerhouse in the state of California that have won multiple state championships there together, that's a really good thing for us.

“Arynn ... was committed to Florida. She's an SEC-length-athleticism-and-talent kid, and I think that says a lot because that's arguably the best league in the country. It was really nice to get somebody out here ... that moves and looks a little different than anybody we've had here so far as a freshman.