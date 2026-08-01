As part of the Daily Star's eight-part summer series of the Mount Rushmore athletes and coaches in school history, one of my easiest picks was Skieresz. I first saw her win the NCAA cross country championship at Dell Urich Golf Course, a few blocks from the UA campus. She won the women's title by almost 50 seconds. The last time I saw her run was at the 1998 NCAA cross country championships in the farmlands near Lawrence, Kansas. Skieresz was favored, but because she had been unable to run for two weeks, fearing she had a cancerous growth in her femur, she "only'' finished second.

Her father, Bill, was there that day, so was Bill's running partner, Tucson auto dealer Jim Click. They both jogged adjacent to the course, keeping Amy in sight when possible. When Amy all but limped across the finish line, it seemed to be a sad moment, spoiling a near-perfect career. Instead, Amy sat in a press interview area and smiled, answering every question politely.

"I was just so happy I could run again,'' she said. "It made me appreciate my years at Arizona.''

Unexpectedly, Skieresz retired from competitive running before the 2000 Olympic Trials. She got a job as a stockbroker in SoCal, ultimately got married and raised a family. (She also spent two years as an assistant coach at Arizona in the mid 2000s.) She was inducted into the NCAA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2024 and named to the Pac-12 All-Century track team. Her legacy goes far beyond being part of my Mount Rushmore of UA female athletes in Olympic (non-revenue) sports.