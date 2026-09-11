The UA was aware of the ruling and said in a statement that it would “continue to work with our student-athletes to help address their eligibility for competition.”

Harris and Mahdi now have the green light to play, according to the UA.

Both played one season at Arizona in 2025 as fourth-year seniors after transferring from Texas State. Harris had 78 tackles, the third most on the team. Mahdi led the team with 859 rushing yards, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.

Both players rejoined the team during training camp. They did not play in Arizona’s opener last week vs. NAU.

Last month, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit granted a stay request in the Wisne v. NCAA class-action lawsuit in Colorado, pausing the preliminary injunction that allowed high school athletes from the 2022 recruiting class — like Mahdi and Harris — to participate as five-for-five players.

The stay temporarily paused Harris and Mahdi’s eligibility to play in games this upcoming season, along with other athletes nationwide.

U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed class of 2022 student-athletes, who weren’t grandfathered into the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule, to compete in the upcoming 2026-27 sports season.

The five-for-five rule allows student-athletes to use up their eligibility in five years — with their eligibility clock starting upon their freshman year in college or after their 19th birthday. Many 2022 athletes competed for four years but weren’t granted an additional year of eligibility until the federal ruling in Colorado.