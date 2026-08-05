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As Arizona begins its football training camp Wednesday, the Wildcats have three known plus-plus variables: defensive cooridinator Danny Gonzales, offensive coordintor Seth Doege and senior quarterback Noah Fifita. Gonzales and Doege had their salaries raised to a UA assistant-coaches record $1.1 million each. My guess is that Fifita makes at least double that.

But it's not all about the money. A few weeks ago Gonzales said publicly that he so enjoys coaching the UA defense that he hopes to stay through 2032. That would give Gonzales nine years on the UA football staff. The Wildcats have had more than 220 assistant football coaches over the past 100 years, and only a handful have surpassed nine years:

Marc Lunsford, 18 years; Duane Akina, 16; Sharkey Price, 13; Larry Mac Duff, 12; Willie Peete, 12; Charlie Dickey, 12; Carl Cooper, 10. I should also mention Fred Enke, the UA's basketball coach from 1925-61, who served as a football assistant on and off for 23 years during that period, much of it as a scout.