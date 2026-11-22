Just like that, Doege was redeemed.

3. Don’t be down on Danny

Before hitting my posting limit — it was that kind of night — I saw a lot of criticism of UA defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales on the social-media platform X.

Some of it was justified. Most of it was not.

Yes, Arizona had trouble tackling in the rain. The ball-carriers proved just as slippery as the ball.

Yes, 239 rushing yards allowed is too much. It was the second week in a row and the fourth time in the past six games that Arizona has yielded well over 200. That’s worrisome to say the least heading into the Territorial Cup.

But here’s the bottom line: Kansas State’s offense scored just 21 points. (The other seven came via Henning’s groundball snap into the end zone that KSU recovered for a TD.) That’s usually enough to win in modern college football.

K-State had just 349 total yards. Quarterback Dillon Duff completed only seven passes for 110 yards.

And, critically, Arizona came up with a fourth-down stop to win the game.

Two of the three players who made that happen are projects whom Gonzales and his staff have coached up.

The first was safety Quinn Olson, a former walk-on who developed into a part-time starter. Olson got just enough of the scrambling Duff on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line to get him off his feet.