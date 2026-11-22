It felt like everything was going wrong for the Arizona Wildcats.
The rain in Manhattan, Kansas, was unrelenting. Zach Henning couldn’t snap the ball. Noah Fifita couldn’t throw it. Nobody could make a tackle.
Arizona found a way to win anyway.
For the second time in three weeks, the UA pulled off a highly improbable escape act. Down 11 points in the fourth quarter, Arizona rallied to defeat Kansas State 35-28 in overtime Saturday night.
It was a gut check. It was a character check. It took everything and everyone to make it happen.
Now Arizona has a chance to post back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in over 50 years.
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Here are my top five takeaways from the Manhattan Monsoon Miracle:
1. Weather or not
The weather was an absolutely ginormous factor. For the longest time, it looked like it would be Arizona’s undoing.
Not only did it rain for four straight quarters, the wind was whipping and the temperature dropped from the mid-50s to the mid-40s. Not exactly what us Arizonans are used to.
For as much as Brent Brennan and his staff promote physicality and violence, Arizona’s offense, for the most part, is a finesse passing attack. It relies heavily on Noah Fifita’s arm, Giovanni Richardson’s quickness and Isaiah Mizell’s speed.
At various times Saturday night, all of those things were negated.
Fifita made some terrific throws, including the game-winning touchdown to Richardson on a corner route in overtime. Fifita also made some of the most inexplicably inaccurate passes we’ve ever seen him make.
Except, there was an explanation: Despite using his hand warmer between snaps to try to keep his mitts warm and dry, Fifita had trouble gripping the ball at times. He threw several wobbly passes. I’ve never seen him throw a non-spiral that wasn’t tipped by a defender. The dude can spin it.
The weather also affected footing. Richardson, Mizell and others couldn’t cut as sharply, making it harder for them to separate from defenders.
Given those conditions, offensive coordinator Seth Doege was too stubborn in sticking with his downfield passing attack. Shorter passes were fine and generally worked. But this was a game in which Arizona needed to run the ball, and it won despite mostly not being able to do so.
Almost all of the Wildcats’ rushing yardage came on QB keepers and scrambles by Fifita (plus 12 by Richardson on a downfield lateral from Fifita). UA running backs combined for just 14 yards on 12 carries.
I posted in the midst of the maelstrom that the better rushing team would win. Kansas State was unquestionably the better rushing team. K-State finished with 239 rushing yards to Arizona’s 86.
But through sheer force of will; the exceptional playmaking of Fifita, Richardson and Mizell; some clutch special-teams play; and some timely defensive stops, it was the Tucson Wildcats who prevailed.
2. Anatomy of a comeback
The tying touchdown drive happened so swiftly and strangely that it was hard to process what just happened. Let’s take a look at some of the events that preceded it and what enabled it to be successful.
Arizona wouldn’t have been in position to tie the game with a TD and a two-point conversion if not for the clean operation executed by snapper Drew Nicolson, holder Carter Schwartz and kicker Michael Salgado-Medina.
Salgado-Medina seems to perform his best when the conditions are most difficult. They were extraordinarily difficult Saturday night.
Rain, wind, pressure. No problem for Salgado-Medina, who punched 33- and 26-yard field goals through the elements and the uprights in the second half.
Both of those field goals also could be categorized as missed opportunities. One followed Dash Fifita’s blocked punt, which gave Arizona the ball at the KSU 21-yard line. The other came on a drive where Arizona had first-and-goal at the 6.
But those points mattered. Yes, three instead of seven is disappointing every time. But they helped Arizona stay in the fight.
Down 28-20, Arizona got the ball back with 2:08 left at its 20-yard line. Kansas State blitzed linebacker Gabe Powers, who came in clean. Noah Fifita avoided him, took off and kept going and going.
At the UA 38, he lateraled the ball to Richardson, who advanced it to the 50. An unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty tacked on another 15 yards.
Then, just one play later, Fifita hit Mizell for a 35-yard touchdown.
It wasn’t a precise throw from Fifita. Those were impossible into the wind. But Mizell made a neat adjustment to the floating pass and snagged it between two KSU defenders.
Doege then delved deep into his bag for the two-point play. Fifita shifted to a wing position. Tailback Quincy Craig took the snap and pitched the ball back to Fifita. Meanwhile, Richardson leaked from the left to the right, out-leveraged the defense and hauled in Fifita’s pass to tie the score.
Just like that, Doege was redeemed.
3. Don’t be down on Danny
Before hitting my posting limit — it was that kind of night — I saw a lot of criticism of UA defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales on the social-media platform X.
Some of it was justified. Most of it was not.
Yes, Arizona had trouble tackling in the rain. The ball-carriers proved just as slippery as the ball.
Yes, 239 rushing yards allowed is too much. It was the second week in a row and the fourth time in the past six games that Arizona has yielded well over 200. That’s worrisome to say the least heading into the Territorial Cup.
But here’s the bottom line: Kansas State’s offense scored just 21 points. (The other seven came via Henning’s groundball snap into the end zone that KSU recovered for a TD.) That’s usually enough to win in modern college football.
K-State had just 349 total yards. Quarterback Dillon Duff completed only seven passes for 110 yards.
And, critically, Arizona came up with a fourth-down stop to win the game.
Two of the three players who made that happen are projects whom Gonzales and his staff have coached up.
The first was safety Quinn Olson, a former walk-on who developed into a part-time starter. Olson got just enough of the scrambling Duff on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line to get him off his feet.
Duff still might have gotten the first down, but he collided with a 380-pound wall — aka, defensive tackle Zac Siulepa. Siulepa moved several yards to his left to get in on that stop. There’s no way he makes that play a year ago, when he was too heavy to play.
Credit also goes to underrated defensive end Dominic Lolesio, who began the play on the other side of Siulepa — even farther to the defense’s right — and helped him drive Duff into the soaked turf.
Keep in mind also that Arizona is missing several banged-up defensive players. Nickel corner Malcolm Hartzog Jr. didn’t play. Defensive end Tre Smith (Arizona’s best run defender) played only eight defensive snaps. Cornerback Jay’Vion Cole has been in and out of the lineup.
No matter who’s on the field, Gonzales has them playing hard and believing they can succeed.
4. Further frustration
I usually refrain from criticizing the officials in this space, but there’s some stuff we need to talk about.
The Big 12 has taken strides to improve its operation and communications. Letting us listen in on the conversations between the officials and the replay center is helpful more often than not.
I do find it odd that the referee seems to have little to no input in the ultimate ruling. And there are times when that back-and-forth can lead the viewer astray.
In the second quarter, KSU’s Josh Manning caught a short pass on the right side. He made several defenders miss as he maneuvered down the sideline.
After he finally was tackled at the UA 16, replay buzzed referee Stephen Baron. They would check to see if Manning stepped out earlier. Here’s some of the communication that followed:
“See this step right here (at the 32)? He’s at the big line right there.”
(The “big line” presumably means the wide, white out-of-bounds stripe.)
“At a minimum, he’s out of bounds at the 30.”
“I would agree.”
“Looks like it, yes.”
But then ...
“We just don’t have a really clear shot to show that he clearly stepped out of bounds, so we’re gonna uphold the ruling on the field.”
I’m not sure how much clearer it needed to be. But OK. Moving on.
Fast-forward to the third quarter. After a fourth-down stop, Fifita took a deep shot to Mizell. He appeared to make the catch, but the ball squirted out as he hit the ground.
It was hard to hear exactly what was said, but they quickly upheld the incomplete call.
Live, it looked incomplete. Slowed down, it appeared that Mizell took three steps with the ball before KSU’s Ben Osueke jarred it free. Even still, Mizell’s left knee hit the turf before the ball came loose.
FS1 analyst Spencer Tillman agreed with the ruling, saying “the ball never was possessed” and “he never had control of it.”
I wholeheartedly disagree.
It was a significant play, too. Arizona ended up punting. Four plays later, Duff broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run that put K-State ahead 21-17.
5. History at hand
It’s a one-game season now.
If Arizona can beat Arizona State in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup football game, it will finish the regular season 9-3 for the second straight year. The UA program hasn’t had consecutive nine-win seasons since 1974 and ’75, when Brennan was just a toddler.
It’s not the Big 12 championship or the College Football Playoff. But it would be an awesome accomplishment for a program that rarely has followed one really good season with another really good season.
It also would be a fitting way to send out Fifita, who’s given his heart, soul and body to the University of Arizona. If anyone deserves to go out on top, holding the Territorial Cup to the sky, it’s QB1.
The alternative would be thoroughly disappointing. The Territorial Cup always hits that way.
Under most circumstances, an 8-4 follow-up to a 9-3 campaign would be acceptable for Arizona football. Not this time. Not this way.
This UA team has shown it’s capable of exceeding expectations — that it’s capable of achieving the extraordinary.
This is no time to settle. It’s 9-3 or bust.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social