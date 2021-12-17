2 more hotels have opened up in downtown Tucson

After years of no attention from hotel chains in downtown Tucson, another has opened its doors.

The adjoining Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites, both Hilton brands, are now taking reservations.

Developers recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the two properties at 141 S. Stone Ave.

When the AC Marriott, on Broadway at Fifth Avenue, opened in 2017 it was the first downtown hotel built in 40 years.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, at 280 S. Church Ave., opened earlier this year.

Hotel Arizona, 181 W. Broadway, which has been closed since 2012, is undergoing renovations to reopen next year and a Marriott brand is moving into the first nine floors of the One South Church tower.

The recently renovated Tucson Convention Center and its events are helping drive the renewed attention to downtown.