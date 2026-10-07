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A Southern California restaurant chain known for its Hawaiian plate lunches and island-style fare will open in Tucson this week.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ will open Friday, Oct. 9, at 6610 E. Grant Road.

“We’re excited to bring Ono Hawaiian BBQ to Tucson and introduce even more guests to the flavors and aloha spirit that have been at the heart of our brand since we opened our first restaurant,” said Joshua Liang, the chain’s co-founder and CEO. “Opening a new location is always special for us, and we look forward to becoming part of the East Grant Road community and welcoming Tucson guests to Ono.”

The restaurant, founded in 2002, features menu items such as Spam Musubi, a block of rice with Spam wrapped in seaweed, also kalua pork dishes and kalbi short ribs.

On opening day, the restaurant will host festivities, including Hawaiian dancing, merchandise giveaways and a raffle featuring 25 $100 Ono promo cards.

Visit onohawaiianbbq.com for more information.

Other local commercial activity includes:

— Orange Grove Village shopping center, on the northwest corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads, has been sold to BSOP-24 LLC for $6.4 million. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the seller, S1K LLC. Bryan Belk, of Franklin Street, and Scott Reid of ParaSell Inc., represented the buyer.