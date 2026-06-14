What will the pilot program look like?

The Aerial Emergency Response pilot program will use Skydio drones at four locations with two docks at each station. The program will test whether fast aerial awareness can improve first responder response time and safety.

The use of the drones will only be used for calls of service or investigations. That's according to Luis Romero, a technology administrator with the Tucson police.

The pilot program seeks to measure numerous data points, like launch-to-arrival time, user and community feedback, usable time on scene, privacy compliance and more.

Based on 2025 data and modeling, Skydio drones are expected to cover 66,917 public safety calls between both Tucson police and fire departments with an average response time in the coverage area roughly 2.23 minutes.

Will data be shared with ICE?

Skydio is integrated with Axon, a public safety technology company criticized for its contract with the Department of Homeland Security.

Councilmember Miranda Schubert noted Skydio's partnership with Axon. She raised concerns about the company's ongoing contract with immigration officials, and asked police to explain more about how the data is kept.

Romero said data from the drones will be stored on a private cloud used solely by the Tucson Police Department. She noted that only authorized users and administrators will be able to access the system.