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Catch two public forums this week as candidates make their case for Marana Town Council seats and county supervisors weigh applicants to appoint a new treasurer.

Pima County Treasurer

The Pima County Board of Supervisors are slated to select a new treasurer next week following the resignation of Brian Johnson. County records later revealed he was facing several allegations of sexual harassment in the days leading up to his resignation on June 12.

The League of Women Voters of Southern Arizona is hosting an hour-long virtual candidate forum for the nine applicants on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Viewers can access the meeting through this link.

Two candidates who have previously run for the office have submitted applications. Sami Hamed was runner-up to Johnson in the 2024 Democratic primary, while Brian Bickel lost to Republican Beth Ford in 2020.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Jake Martin, who has assumed an interim role at the Treasurer’s office following Johnson’s resignation, announced on social media he had applied for the position and has received letters of support from many Treasurer’s office employees.

The Supervisors will vote on the appointed treasurer at the July 14 meeting. Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of Johnson’s term, through December 31, 2028.