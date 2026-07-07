Catch two public forums this week as candidates make their case for Marana Town Council seats and county supervisors weigh applicants to appoint a new treasurer.
Pima County Treasurer
The Pima County Board of Supervisors are slated to select a new treasurer next week following the resignation of Brian Johnson. County records later revealed he was facing several allegations of sexual harassment in the days leading up to his resignation on June 12.
The League of Women Voters of Southern Arizona is hosting an hour-long virtual candidate forum for the nine applicants on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Viewers can access the meeting through this link.
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Two candidates who have previously run for the office have submitted applications. Sami Hamed was runner-up to Johnson in the 2024 Democratic primary, while Brian Bickel lost to Republican Beth Ford in 2020.
Chief Deputy Treasurer Jake Martin, who has assumed an interim role at the Treasurer’s office following Johnson’s resignation, announced on social media he had applied for the position and has received letters of support from many Treasurer’s office employees.
The Supervisors will vote on the appointed treasurer at the July 14 meeting. Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of Johnson’s term, through December 31, 2028.
The main responsibility of the Treasurer's Office is to collect and manage property taxes and oversee the county's cash. It also acts as the county's bank, handling deposits and payments for county departments and school districts.
Marana town council candidates
Five candidates running for four open seats on the Marana Town Council will attend an in-person forum on Thursday, July 9.
The League of Women Voters of Southern Arizona is hosting the event at Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Candidates Jackie Craig, Jackie McGuire, Teri Murphy, Julie Prince, and Sue Ritz were confirmed, according to the League. Incumbents John Officer and Herb Kai were not listed to attend.
Greg Johnsen is challenging current Marana Mayor John Post, who was appointed after the death of former Mayor Ed Honea. Thursday’s event will only feature candidates for the open town council seats.
Despite the town having nonpartisan elections, two nationwide debates over data centers and immigration policy are manifesting in the contentious local races.
The council unanimously approved rezoning 600 acres of land West of Interstate 10 early this year, paving the way for a subsidiary of Beale Infrastructure to build a data center campus. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is also moving forward with plans to operate a detention facility at the site of the former state prison.
Prince, Ritz, McGuire, and Johnsen are running as a coalition called “Marana for the People,” calling for greater transparency in economic development in the region. Jackie Craig is a write-in candidate supporting "balancing the preservation of our natural beauty with the necessary development," according to her Facebook page.
Current council members Herb Kai, Teri Murphy, and John Officer are also running for re-election. Patti Comerford is not seeking re-election, leaving a fourth seat open.
The candidates that receive a majority of the vote at the primary wins the seat, according to the Marana Town Code. If there are seats that do not reach the majority threshold in the primary, those races continue to the general election.
The event will also be livestreamed on the League of Women Voter’s Facebook page. A recording of the event will also be posted on YouTube, the League said.