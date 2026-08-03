Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Central Pima County Until 7:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County. A severe thunderstorm is currently near Sells, moving west at 5 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County
- Locations including Sells and Gu Oidak
- Route 86 between mile markers 105 and 115
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles is expected
- Potential wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure
- Stay away from windows
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.