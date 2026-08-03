Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds and Hail This Evening
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Arizona until 5:45 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm is moving west at 5 mph, near Huachuca City.
Affected Areas:
- West Central Cochise County
- Southeastern Pima County
- Northeastern Santa Cruz County
- Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, and Kartchner Caverns State Park.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
- Torrential rainfall
Impacts:
- Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Flash flooding possible in low-lying areas
- Travel disruptions on Route 90 (mile markers 299-323) and Route 82 (mile markers 41-58)
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Do not wait for thunder; take cover immediately.
- Avoid driving through flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.