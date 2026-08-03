Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds in Southeastern Arizona Until 8:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:30 PM MST for southeastern Pima and north-central Santa Cruz counties. Thunderstorms are moving southwest at 30 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- Tubac
- Amado
- Arivaca Junction
- Madera Canyon
This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 23 and 43.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Storms moving southwest at 30 mph
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Hazardous travel conditions on Interstate 19
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure immediately.
- Stay away from windows.
- Do not wait for thunder; take cover as soon as possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.