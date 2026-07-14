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WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court police expect a 38% increase in security threats this year, Justice Elena Kagan told Congress on Tuesday, warning that "for some of us, those threats have come very close" as the court seeks a roughly 10% annual budget increase to bolster security.

The appearance by Kagan along with fellow Justice Amy Coney Barrett before the appropriations subcommittee of the House of Representatives is the first by sitting justices before Congress since 2019, excluding Senate confirmation hearings for nominees.

The Supreme Court Police Department expects a "substantial 38% annual increase in threats this year, which follows a 25% increase last year," Kagan told lawmakers in an opening statement.

"For some of us, those threats have come very close, and all of us live with the knowledge that they may again materialize," she said.

The justices entered a packed congressional hearing room and walked toward a phalanx of news photographers before taking their seats at a table facing a bipartisan panel of House members.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers that threats against her and her family intensified around the time of the 2022 leak of the court's draft opinion in the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, prompting her security detail to send her home with a bulletproof vest.

Barrett said she placed the vest on a table in her bedroom before turning around to find her 12-year-old son standing in the doorway asking what it was and why she needed it.