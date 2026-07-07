Part of what makes Tuesday's ruling significant is that it is a departure from the decision by the state Court of Appeals, which had said the Maywalds were entitled to their day in court.

In reaching that conclusion, the appellate judges said that such claims need to be examined using a risk/benefit analysis. And that, they said, includes the conclusion that installing such technology "was feasible without seriously impairing the usefulness of the product or making it unduly expensive.''

To back that contention, the appellate court pointed out that it admitted in a deposition not only that it installed the lane departure warning technology in its 2020 4Runner but also that it was "technically feasible" to install it in earlier models.

Beene, however, said none of that matters in cases like this where someone claims injury based on the failure of a company to incorporate a different design for its product.

"Were it otherwise, manufacturers would essentially be required to incorporate every feasible safety feature or face potential liability, a result that could render many products prohibitively expensive,'' the justice wrote.

Attorney Patrick Fowler said what the Supreme Court decided is significant in determining when companies can be found at fault.

"In evaluating whether a product is defective or not, you have to look at the design of the product as it was sold, not as it could have been sold,'' said Fowler.