“You had no evidence then, nor do you have any evidence now that our colleague, Senator Gallego, is controlled by cartels. Do you, Miss Lake?” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, asked.

Lake said that her campaign “provided the receipts,” but when Kaine pushed her, Lake admitted she did not know. Kaine asked Lake to apologize to Gallego. Instead, she doubled down and said, “I don’t believe my charge was wrong.”

“She's continuing to repeat a lie. She just told the committee she has no idea whether it's true or false, but she was glad to say it, and she won't retract it now. That should be disqualifying,” Kaine said.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pennsylvania, gave Lake an opportunity to address her 2022 and 2024 political campaigns.

Lake’s effort to overturn the 2022 gubernatorial election results failed in court. She lost that race to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“I thought that this country was set up where an outsider could step into politics, but then I realized that sometimes the political class doesn't want the outsiders, but that's OK. It was a great learning experience,” Lake said. “I fought for fair and free elections in the courts for the people of Arizona and I'm glad that the president is going to continue fighting for fair and free elections.”

After receiving praise from Republican lawmakers including Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, Lake said Jamaica was a special place for her family.