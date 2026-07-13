A street-corner Neely campaign sign mashes up half of Biggs' face with half of former candidate Kari Lake's face.

"Don't make the Biggs mistake like we did with loser Kari Lake," the sign reads.

Text messages, billboards, mailers, television, social media and radio ads are all on tap, Neely said. Already live is a website Neely dubbed the "Biggs files," highlighting Biggs' controversial votes during his nearly 25 years in elected office.

"It would be one thing if this was just ... putting out internet ads that were not reaching people, but if he has got money to put underneath it, it will be something that Biggs will need to address," Bentz said.

The funding could make him competitive with U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, who is also running and whose $86,000 cash on hand at the end of March raised questions about his ability to continue in the race. Schweikert is a distant second place to Biggs in public polls.

It's not easy to qualify for public funding from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Neely had to get 4,000 registered voters to give him $5 each, and those voters were verified by the secretary of state and county election officials, said Tom Collins, executive director of the commission.

Neely is not the only gubernatorial candidate to qualify this year. Green Party candidate Risa Lombardo also received the massive check, which could have a decisive effect in that much smaller and lower-profile contest. Lombardo, however, has faced accusations from the Arizona Green Party that her candidacy is a sham.