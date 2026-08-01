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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I found out a 70-foot cell tower was going up behind my house by accident.

I was at a South Tucson City Council meeting pitching a citywide Wi-Fi idea when I learned the Board of Adjustment had approved an application for a cell phone tower in the middle of my neighborhood — on the Magnum Paving yard across the alley from my back door, Verizon Wireless as co-applicant. The hearing had come and gone. I never got notice. Neither did the neighbors I've since talked to.

I'm a native Tucsonan and a first-time homeowner. This house means everything to me. My partner and I are expecting our first baby. So I started investigating the situation.

What I found is a story about whether the law protects the rights of individuals or is only there to be used for the benefit of giant corporations.

South Tucson's zoning code capped commercial towers at 50 feet. The tower approved is 70. That is not my interpretation — it's the conclusion of the investigator the city hired. His report says the requirement is "binding and will limit the proposed cell tower height to 50 feet even though the application shows the design height of the proposed tower as 70 feet."

The city's Planning Director — who accepted the application, scheduled the hearing, and mailed the notices — told that same investigator he "had not previously been aware of this Ordinance."

He didn't know the rule existed.