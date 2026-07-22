Ladies and gentlemen, I’m running for President to reduce and limit the power of the President and the executive branch of government. If elected, I will reduce my own power with reforms designed to permanently restore the constitutional limits and oversight over the president and the executive branch of government that the Founding Fathers intended.

I believe to the very core of my being that we as a people have the best chance of repudiating our flirtation with autocracy over the past dozen years by electing a president who will use his substantial power to limit his own power,

In seeking the nomination of my party, I seek party endorsement and commitment to a thorough house-cleaning of the presidential house, top to bottom. With me at the top, I will clean my own house first by restoring transparent oversight and accountability. I’m seeking the presidency to restore the “balance of power” envisioned by the Framers of the Constitution.

To do that, I will seek the opinions and assistance of experts to restore the proper balance of power, oversight, and accountability among the 3 branches of the federal government — all to ensure that each branch retreats to its own constitutional lane and stays there by each branch exercising its oversight and accountability function over the other two.

I believe that some version of this is what leadership might look like in this pivotal moment of our 250-year journey as an experiment in democracy, one that began in an age of monarchy. The experiment is not sustainable as a democratic one without a measure of autocratic leadership to take America away from autocratic leadership and governance.