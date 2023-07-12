The Arizona Daily Star is looking for Tucson and Southern Arizona community members to volunteer as potential members of our editorial advisory board.

The chosen group will meet, usually by phone but occasionally face to face when possible, to discuss topics for editorials, which will then be written exclusively by Star staff members.

A variety of ages, backgrounds and experiences are desired, including a variety of political leanings. Perhaps the most valuable assets for a volunteer are a familiarity with Tucson local news and events and an open, inquiring mind.

Editorial board members must be able to commit to serving for at least two years but can be retained for multiple terms. Board positions are not paid.

Volunteers chosen as board members must consent to their names being used in the Star.