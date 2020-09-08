Letter: By Elaine Cummings

"It's Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled." - Mark Twain. How so? People are mature, educated, community-minded, don't lie, mock the disabled, or plagiarize copyright property. We learned that our 'Self-Governing Republic' came through the genius of our Founders, who left despotism to design this 'experiment of government,' which survived and remains operational. That forward-thinking happened in 1776!
Most understand that our government is directed by the U.S. Constitution, enabled by citizens ... we learned in Civics class. We mourn lives lost in the American Revolution; then, in wars waged to protect and maintain freedoms gained by loss.
WE are one: 'E Pluribus Unum.' We “agree to disagree” BECAUSE we're citizens of a ’Self-Governing Republic.' ... That's our JOB, which has NOT gone away and cannot be ignored by complacency, disagreement, violence ... not by anything! One is a citizen or one is NOT a citizen.
The 'Declaration of Independence' wasn't drafted on a napkin, written overnight, or received as a FWD.
The language is specific. The oath is total. "It IS What It Is!"
Elaine Cummings
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
