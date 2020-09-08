 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: By Elaine Cummings
View Comments

Letter: By Elaine Cummings

"It's Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled." - Mark Twain. How so? People are mature, educated, community-minded, don't lie, mock the disabled, or plagiarize copyright property. We learned that our 'Self-Governing Republic' came through the genius of our Founders, who left despotism to design this 'experiment of government,' which survived and remains operational. That forward-thinking happened in 1776!

Most understand that our government is directed by the U.S. Constitution, enabled by citizens ... we learned in Civics class. We mourn lives lost in the American Revolution; then, in wars waged to protect and maintain freedoms gained by loss.

WE are one: 'E Pluribus Unum.' We “agree to disagree” BECAUSE we're citizens of a ’Self-Governing Republic.' ... That's our JOB, which has NOT gone away and cannot be ignored by complacency, disagreement, violence ... not by anything! One is a citizen or one is NOT a citizen.

The 'Declaration of Independence' wasn't drafted on a napkin, written overnight, or received as a FWD.

The language is specific. The oath is total. "It IS What It Is!"

Elaine Cummings

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News