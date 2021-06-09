 Skip to main content
Letter: Check your impulses
Letter: Check your impulses

As an independent voter, I do not identify with either major party or any political group. I also take with a grain of salt the 24/7 supposedly news cycle that typically offers only 20% news and 80% propaganda. In short, I seek to discern the facts around the issues of the day as best I can and not be led to conclusions by outside biased influence.

I believe most Americans are either center-right or center-left in their political thinking. While the radicals typically get the spotlight and dominate the news cycle, those in government who actually make the system work mostly in quiet and tedious ways are largely unheralded.

Embracing radicalism and fringe politics might be fun and exciting but is definitely not good for America. it is high time for us to check our impulses, embrace our better nature and demand the same of our government leaders.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

