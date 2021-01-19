Letter: Dear Deplorable Jerry

This will probably be alarming, maybe life changing, and you are not going to believe it unless Trump tweets it anyway. Job growth during the last three years of the Obama administration outpaced the first year of the Trump administration. Trump inherited a flawed but growing economy. He is leaving with unemployment officially at 6.7%, but as explained in an article with citations on The Balance, the "real unemployment rate" is about 12%. If an economy is creating jobs that pay so little that folks are still qualified for food stamps and other types of government assistance as they say "mission control we have a problem". Pay has not begun to keep up with housing costs which is why you see homeless that are working full time.
Trump has never denied that the 2017 tax cut was substantially weighted toward the wealth. According to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center, 60% of the tax cuts went to the top 20% of tax payers.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.