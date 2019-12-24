Letter: Dems Set a Deadly Precedent, Again!

The Democrats impeaching President Trump is just wrong and they’ll rue the day they changed the rules and impeached with no evidence, high crimes or misdemeanors. I remind them of previous Senate majority leader Harry Reid and his rule changes several years ago concerning the confirmation of Supreme Court justices. That resulted in 2 new conservation justices on a simple majority vote. More to come in 2021.
The next time we have a democrat president and a majority Republican congress, what will keep congress from impeaching that president because they don’t like him? I didn’t care for Obama but it never crossed my mind to impeach him for the slew of unlawful executive orders he signed. One example is DACA.
What my democrat friends don’t like is Trump’s constant willingness to push back on their overreach. They hate him because he loves this country. People like me, and there’s a lot of us, admire him for those very qualities.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.