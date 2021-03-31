 Skip to main content
Letter: Implications for Foreign Aid
Letter: Implications for Foreign Aid

As Americans, it is easy to become ungrateful. We are witnessing a culture that enforces that you win if you have the most money or have an expensive car.

For many developing countries around the world, it is a luxury to have a car. It is even a luxury to have access to clean water or access to education. When you live on less than two dollars a day, it is a luxury to have food on the table.

Currently, the United States devotes less than 1 percent of our budget to foreign aid. Other than humanitarianism, there are multiple benefits to providing support for other countries. When we help other nations, it benefits everyone. When people lift out of poverty, the social-economic status of citizens shifts up. This shift creates a whole new market of buyers from U.S.-based companies. Thus, creating more jobs and benefiting the economy.

Take time to be grateful, and take the time to become educated on common misconceptions. Lives depend on it.

Grey Purvis

Marana

