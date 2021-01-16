 Skip to main content
Letter: Medicare for All
Letter: Medicare for All

In response to the writer stating that Medicare is the reason doctors are not moving to the Tucson area, let me offer a response. First, we have a shortage of primary care physicians in the US due to the high cost of medical school and the need to repay large loans (specialists make far more than primary care physicians). Second, Medicare is a very reliable payer compared to private insurance with much less hassle. Third, the bill that will be introduced in Congress again this year is an improved Medicare for All. Since everyone is included, physicians' administrative costs will be far lower, since they are only billing one insurer, effectively increasing their incomes. Look around the world to every other developed country with a single-payer system. Doctors' job satisfaction is significantly higher with less stress reported.

Eve Shapiro

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

