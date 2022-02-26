Letter: No one is above the law?

In his 3rd annual address to Congress in 1903, Theodore Roosevelt said: "No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man's permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor."
As a lawyer, that seems to me a novel concept these days. I doubt Teddy had envisioned the kind of unending corruption that has been unearthed regarding the 45th President, and (to date) lack of accountability. I suspect he would have been appalled.
I understand that Attorney General Garland has been hamstrung by the current vitriolic political atmosphere, and that just opening an investigation into potential Trump wrongdoing would produce hordes of his loyal cult followers howling accusations of witch hunting politics.
Like it or not, there will always be an element of politics in all three branches of government-- unfortunately, even the Judiciary. But it would be criminal if TR'S words are to ring hollow.
A. LAWRENCE GLYNN
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.