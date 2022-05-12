Letter: Party Time

As an independent voter with a centrist outlook, I am tired of having to choose between far right or far left candidates. Our current system of closed primaries pretty much assures us those will be the choices from which voters will have to choose. The remedy I believe is to build a viable third party that will offer voters more centrist candidates,

Now some will argue that third political parties have never been successful in modern times, especially at the national level. And they would be right. However, more recent polls are showing party loyalty is fading and centrist voters are hungry for candidates that better reflect their views. An added benefit of a centrist party could be that current parties would have to think twice about nominating radical candidates if they expect to attract independent voters. And that in itself would be good for the country.