Letter: President Trump wants more violence
Before he resigned the presidency of the United States, Richard Nixon contemplated using the Army to keep power and ignore the upcoming impeachment vote he was warned he would lose. His historical concern about his legacy in defying the Constitution stopped him.

Donald Trump is different. Trump does not care about his legacy. His staging of a religious PR photo opportunity by forcing his way over the rights of peaceful protesters shows he will do anything for power. Meanwhile, the Republican, under Mitch McConnell, has disparaged the integrity of the US Senate. And Evangelicals have greedily luxuriated in the power that Trump has given them, becoming the immorality they profess to fight.

President Trump wants violence. By undermining the Postal Service and using the violence as an excuse, Trump plans to call martial law when he loses the Electoral College and claim voter fraud. He will then try to use the military to illegally hang onto power.

I hope the military upholds the Constitution and not the Commander in Chief.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

