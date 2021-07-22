Letter: Washington Post reports 1,000 a day sneaking across border undetected

An April Washington Post story was headlined, "Border officials say more people are sneaking past them as crossings soar and agents are overwhelmed." It reported 1,000 people per DAY are illegally crossing the border and sneaking past Border Patrol undetected. Reasons given were that Border agents are busy dealing with migrant families, unaccompanied children. and the "soaring numbers" of male adults. Two officials told the Post that "got aways" are the highest in recent memory. Consider also that these people are entering unscreened for Covid and that the new Delta strain is spreading in America. Border agents in Van Horn, Texas recently found a box truck with 33 illegal sweltering migrants crammed inside not wearing masks. The San Antonio Express reported 4,500 illegal migrants have been found in cargo commercial trucks since October, a 132% increase over last year. Where is Biden's concern for Covid spread and safety for Americans health over this? Meanwhile, reports are that he may soon end Title 42, which has returned many adults.
