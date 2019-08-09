Trump practices transference
“Wacky.” “Pompous Fool.” “Not something we are thrilled with.” “A very stupid guy.” These retaliatory words were recently used by President Trump to express his opinion of Britain’s ambassador to the U.S. This childish response to some unflattering but oh-so-true leaked remarks by the ambassador, about POTUS and his administration. How very ironic that our president used terms and descriptives that so aptly describe himself! I believe in the world of psychology this is known as transference ... the attributing of one’s own traits to another.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Spread the liability around after a shooting
Let’s see here, if a bar can be held liable for not cutting off an intoxicated patron and that drunk person goes out killing not only himself but numerous others, the affected families — including the drunk person’s — can sue. They can sue not only the bartender, but the bar and most likely the liquor industry for being complicit.
Why then can’t the same hold true of a gun buyer/owner who commits atrocities, the gun shops, the gun industry including the NRA? Going one step further, why not include in lawsuits politicians beholden to gun lobbies needlessly dragging their feet holding up sensible legislation that might stem needless carnage. Too simplistic, maybe but money talks when it’s coming directly out of your wallets or bank accounts.
Rich Laguna
Midtown
Consequences for those who countenance hate
It is time to make President Trump’s supporters responsible for his despicable and hateful acts. He exposed the racists and racism is still alive and well in the United States. You may say that you are not a racist but still support him because of the economy. We are currently seeing history repeating itself.
The Germans loved Hitler for building the autobahn, improving the infrastructure and building weapons. Great economy. Hitler knew how to rile his audience. He wanted to make Germany perfect. An Aryan nation with no foreigners, Jews, homosexuals or mentally challenged people.
All of this was ignored. The news of atrocities toward these people was considered lies (fake news). Hitler took over the legislature and banned the press and started a propaganda machine. Anything sound familiar?
Those Germans who supported Hitler were responsible for the atrocities that occurred; all of you who stand behind Trump because of this “great economy,” pay attention to history. Words and actions have consequences. President Trump is making America ugly again.
Margie Petersen
Sahuarita
Purchasing a gun
shouldn’t be this easy
We must make purchasing guns more difficult so that they do not fall into the hands of seriously mentally ill people. Also, assault rifles have no place in our communities, only on the battlefield. Online sales of weaponry and public sales must do more extensive background checks to monitor their sales.
Experiencing 250 mass shootings this year alone is deplorable and until we demand change, this will likely continue. We live in a civilized nation, but our recent behavior does not reflect this. Please legislate laws to take guns off the streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals with evil intents. We are no longer safe anywhere in America.
Linda Lagen
Foothills
Hateful rhetoric hurled at president’s supporters
Many letters to the Daily Star call those who support President Trump’s policies all sorts of names (insane, dense, stupid, morons, homophobic, misogynistic, etc., and the “biggie” — racist or white supremacist). Many of these writers then go on to say that it is Trump causing hate and dividing the country. Every time I read a letter demeaning me, and those who think like me, I resent not only your words but then you.
This is the “new way” for liberals/progressives/socialists to try and silence those who don’t fall into line with their way of thinking. I say to these letter writers alienating those that don’t agree with you — you should look in the mirror and realize that it is you playing a bit part in causing hate and division.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Body armor
a red flag
In as much as it is highly unlikely that there will be any new laws enacted that would in any way restrict the ownership of high-capacity guns/rifles, I propose that there be a law enacted that any non-military or non-police agency purchase of body armor must be reported to the FBI/ATF/local police agencies.
As far as I know, the “body armor industry” lobbying group does not have control of the various federal and state legislatures.
Randy Garmon
Midtown
The bleak reality
of deep-blue Baltimore
Mary C. Curtis urges us to define Baltimore by its people and not by President Trump. I agree 100%. As this editorial was being published, Baltimore recorded its 200th homicide for the year — a young woman shot in the head in her car. This puts Baltimore on track to be the nation’s murder leader again.
Bernie Sanders called Baltimore a third-world country. Also, the statistical website Numbeo has ranked Baltimore as the 18th most dangerous city in the world!
Baltimore has been a one-party (Democrat) city for over 50 years. Even the Baltimore Sun, on Jan. 1 this year opined, “The grinding, depressing reality of Baltimore — the insane gun violence, four consecutive years of 300-plus homicides. It’s the dreary, suffocating cloud that hovers over everything … something big is broken beyond the repair of the current leadership … in this deep-blue city.” President Trump is not the problem. Liberalism is the problem!
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Barrage of tweets
from White House
A tweet used to be the sound of a small bird until it became a common social-media message. And an ordinary citizen by the name of Donald Trump might have chirped many times without much notice. But from the White House where we, the people, allow him to live, his chirps are much louder and relentless. I am left to wonder, when is a tweet a tweet and not a manifesto?
Judy Ray
Midtown
Put our brightest
to work on real threats
President Trump needs to be impeached for any one of a number of reasons. At the very bottom of the list is “Russiagate,” an attempt by officials of the Democratic Party to explain the loss of the 2016 election by a politician so incompetent she managed to lose it to an opponent as personally flawed as Trump.
At the top of the list has to be Trump’s planet-destroying attacks on the Paris climate accord, the world’s feeble attempts to do something about a problem that threatens human civilization and perhaps life on Earth as we know it. Trump has called global warming “a Chinese hoax.”
The real hoax is the trillion-dollar “defense” budget — for defense against foreign invasion or a nuclear missile attack. Think “nuclear winter” (mutually assured destruction) if the attack “succeeds.”
It is way past time to put the scientific and engineering genius of organizations like Raytheon to work on real threats, not just to this country but the entire planet.
Steven Lesh
Northeast side
Green New Deal
too radical for me
I guess that these folks in favor of the Green New Deal expect to die soon. They will eliminate all fossil fuels as soon as possible so, no need for airplanes, airports, travel agencies, gas stations, gas tax, Tucson Electric Power, Southwest Gas Co., anything plastic, politicians because congressional representatives cannot travel to/from their districts, railroads, trucking industry, any electric appliances, all construction projects, all manufacturing, computers, grocery stores, cooling and heating your home, etc. ad infinitum.
This will put an end to American society as we know it today and we will become just be a footnote in the history of the world.
Completely dependent on the wind blowing and the sun shining? There will be rationing of any power generated. We might as well move to Venezuela for a better lifestyle.
I am not a scientist, but this does not make sense to me. I do know that CO2 represents only 0.04% of the air we breathe. We should worry about the other 99.96%, right?
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
McSally’s integrity, courage deep-rooted
It is curious that in a city that benefits so much from Davis-Monthan that both readers and Star writers enjoy attacks on Sen. Martha McSally. Her courage and integrity are questioned.
Not much is written of her 30 years of distinguished service including combat. For those who question McSally’s courage, what have you done lately you are proud of? Mr Steller’s politics are well known. Perhaps good advice would be to mind your own business and don’t use the Star as the attack vehicle.
Neel Hall
North side