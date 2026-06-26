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On Monday, Gail Tout opined that the Arizona Daily Star has "no excuse" for errors in the newspaper. Which is a somewhat interesting and completely misguided admonition.

Over the past 15 years, the Star's newsroom has dropped from more than 120 reporters, photographers, and editors to around 25 journalists today. All as the business model for print newspapers has been completely upended in a rapidly changing, increasingly digital world.

And as a former Star journalist, I know these people to be ethical, hard-working, dedicated professionals.

So if you want to see more and better reporting and writing in our daily newspaper, then subscribe to the print and digital editions today. It's in our best interest; the Star still produces the most and best local coverage in southern Arizona. And without the Star, all the other local media outlets would be scrambling for a sliver of meaningful coverage to regurgitate.

Jeff Herr

North side