Letter: Cyclist and Bicycle Licensing

Tucson and Pima County have made many improvements to make for a safer and more enjoyable cycling experience. Licensing cyclists would help to ensure that all know standard safety rules.

Bicyclists ages 16 to 39 could be charged a $25 fee, 40 to 44 a $20 fee, 45 to 49 a $15 fee, 50 and over and students and members of the military a $10 fee. Children less than 16 years of age could be exempted from the licensing fees.

Licensing and registering a bicycle could be around $150 per bicycle per year which would include a $5 fee for license plates. Children less than 16 years of age would pay a $10 fee which would include a $5 fee for a license plate and only apply if the bicycle/tricycle were to be ridden on public property.

The revenue could help cover the cost of road and cycling path improvements.

William Kendall

Downtown