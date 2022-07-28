 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Interstate 11

  • Comments

Dear Sir/Madam:

My husband and I live off of Sandario Road where part of the Interstate 11 Expansion may be routed. Since moving here in 2020, we have seen a great number of wild animals, birds, and reptiles moving about and around our property. One animal in particular, is a Desert Tortoise, which is a threatened species in its native desert habitat. We have seen this tortoise three times as it traverses our property and around our neighborhood. I understand the increasing housing development in the Tucson area is shrinking this creature’s habitat even more than it already is.

In addition to Desert Tortoise, we routinely observe javelinas, coyotes, deer, Jack Rabbits, Gambel’s Quail, lizards of all types, Cooper’s Hawks, Gila Woodpeckers, hummingbirds, and even Gila Monsters.

We don’t want this highway in our backyard or anywhere, frankly, and we definitely are opposed to the Western Option Route that would ruin large sections of desert and create more sprawl.

People are also reading…

Kathryn Rolke

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Vouchers are a scam

A recent writer said he was confused about school vouchers. Vouchers take our tax dollars and move them from public schools to individuals to …

Letter: "Secure Our Border"

It seems that all of the Republican Candidates for statewide office are running on a platform of securing the border. For all but six years an…

Letter: "Marco Lopez for Governor"

As a Centrist Democrat I was elated to read the Star's July 18 profile of Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate f0r nomination as Governor. Coming…

Letter: Arizona Candidates

Approximately two years ago, I became a registered independent voter because I believed both parties were irreparably broken. The latest campa…

Letter: Read Between the Lines

When you read real estate ads, you need to be able to decipher what they really mean. Cozy is distressingly small, old world charm needs remod…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News