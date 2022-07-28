Letter: Interstate 11

My husband and I live off of Sandario Road where part of the Interstate 11 Expansion may be routed. Since moving here in 2020, we have seen a great number of wild animals, birds, and reptiles moving about and around our property. One animal in particular, is a Desert Tortoise, which is a threatened species in its native desert habitat. We have seen this tortoise three times as it traverses our property and around our neighborhood. I understand the increasing housing development in the Tucson area is shrinking this creature’s habitat even more than it already is.